Ellevest Inc. Acquires 724 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,351,000 after acquiring an additional 818,407 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,726,000 after buying an additional 613,401 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,030,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,089,000 after buying an additional 305,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,627,000 after buying an additional 249,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,739,000 after buying an additional 229,483 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.83. 14,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,424. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $116.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.83.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Atmos Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.