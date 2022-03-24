Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom. “

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ELYM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,333. Eliem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19.

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.22. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eliem Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics by 20,622.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,703,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,818,000 after buying an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.