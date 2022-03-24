Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $26.37 million and $442,570.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for $0.0596 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00048189 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,094.97 or 0.07040583 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,897.24 or 0.99859524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00044791 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

