eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.44 Million

Equities analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) will report $104.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $134.37 million and the lowest is $81.02 million. eHealth posted sales of $134.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $459.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $453.34 million to $468.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $531.25 million, with estimates ranging from $480.26 million to $603.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 457,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,705. eHealth has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.13.

In related news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,504,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $8,328,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 809,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after acquiring an additional 246,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $6,244,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $9,096,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

