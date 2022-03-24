EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 2,726 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HALO. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7,546.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 728,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,443. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%. The company had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

