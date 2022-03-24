Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.42

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.42 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.23). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24), with a volume of 21,168 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of £3.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.33.
About Edenville Energy (LON:EDL)
