Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 149.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.21. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

