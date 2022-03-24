eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.23. 6,892,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,543,650. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day moving average is $66.17. eBay has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of eBay by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

