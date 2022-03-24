eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,328,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,555,247. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average of $66.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.