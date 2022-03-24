easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 570 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 570 ($7.50) price objective by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.06) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.16) target price on easyJet in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($9.87) target price on easyJet in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 713.38 ($9.39).

easyJet stock traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 509.40 ($6.71). The stock had a trading volume of 3,440,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,786. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 599.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 611.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The company has a market cap of £3.86 billion and a PE ratio of -3.18. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 417.40 ($5.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.42).

In other news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($126,382.31). Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.64) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($13,101.00). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

