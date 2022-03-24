Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGLE. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after buying an additional 56,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 60,492 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 111,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 81,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.53%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.91%.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.