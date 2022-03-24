Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 726 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Twitter by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 812,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,116,000 after buying an additional 39,068 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 59,520 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of -126.66 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock worth $744,993 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

