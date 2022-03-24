Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 491 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 342.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

NYSE OGN opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $33.34. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 411.54% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

