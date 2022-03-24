E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Upgraded to Buy by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities upgraded shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered E2open Parent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.70.

Shares of NYSE ETWO opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $14.58.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. E2open Parent had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that E2open Parent will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $646,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in E2open Parent by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

