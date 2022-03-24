Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Truist Financial

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.76. 6,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,303. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 173.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $59.77. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $116,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

