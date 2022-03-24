Duolingo Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Duolingo in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.61). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DUOL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.25.

DUOL opened at $96.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $204.99.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 184,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.72 per share, for a total transaction of $15,816,968.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $53,219.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 764,960 shares of company stock worth $68,877,981 and sold 3,236 shares worth $324,784.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $210,522,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $49,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo (Get Rating)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.