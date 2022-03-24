DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Up 4.7% This Week

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.58 or 0.00017743 BTC on popular exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and approximately $210,236.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00048695 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.36 or 0.07033384 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,822.47 or 1.00183257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044047 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.