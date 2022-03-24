Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.420-$-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$74.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.04 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.530-$-1.430 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.25.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.46. The company had a trading volume of 262,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,885. Domo has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $970,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $1,307,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,511. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after acquiring an additional 149,141 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 69,678 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 100,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 57,785 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,314,000 after purchasing an additional 51,560 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domo (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.