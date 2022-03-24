Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Lowered by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780,725 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 1,275.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLTR opened at $155.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.06. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $157.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

