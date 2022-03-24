Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Insider Bradley Grafton Gray Sells 166,979 Shares

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) insider Bradley Grafton Gray sold 166,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55), for a total value of £197,035.22 ($259,393.39).

LON:DEC opened at GBX 117.60 ($1.55) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 109.67. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a one year low of GBX 94.24 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 129.20 ($1.70). The stock has a market cap of £999.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.11) price target on shares of Diversified Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

