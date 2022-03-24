Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating) rose 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $24.37. Approximately 257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 2.34% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

