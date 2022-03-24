Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $4.05

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $4.21. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 35,406 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834,666 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 554,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 371,693 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth about $3,075,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth about $2,877,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth about $1,147,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

