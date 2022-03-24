DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Price Down 4.2%

DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) shares were down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 268,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.79 and a quick ratio of 26.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

