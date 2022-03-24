Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FANG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.37.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.64. 2,748,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,572. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $142.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.45.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,840 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,031 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $86,532,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after buying an additional 651,530 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

