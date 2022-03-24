Diamond Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00004360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and $25,951.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001458 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00043039 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,672,852 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

