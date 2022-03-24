Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a €21.30 ($23.41) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.08) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($27.03) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.67) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €23.00 ($25.27) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.62 ($25.96).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

DTE traded down €0.09 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, reaching €16.60 ($18.24). 8,914,447 shares of the company traded hands. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($13.98) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($19.92). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.60.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.