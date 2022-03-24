Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.08) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($23.41) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($25.27) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €25.20 ($27.69) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.67) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($27.03) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.62 ($25.96).

FRA DTE opened at €16.60 ($18.24) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($13.98) and a one year high of €18.13 ($19.92). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €16.50 and a 200 day moving average of €16.60.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

