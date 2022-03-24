Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price to $410.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $453.00 to $410.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.88.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $307.42. 6,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,485. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.