Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price to $410.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $453.00 to $410.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.37% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.88.
Shares of LULU stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $307.42. 6,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,485. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.