Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target to $18.00

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veris Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Veris Residential stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,601. Veris Residential has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

