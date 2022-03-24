Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Down 6.3%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) was down 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 112,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,155,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DM shares. Lake Street Capital upgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.39.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ric Fulop purchased 128,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $525,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DM. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 498.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

