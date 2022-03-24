Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,850 ($37.52) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.98) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,667 ($35.11) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($48.71) to GBX 3,500 ($46.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.71) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,447.22 ($45.38).

Shares of LON DLN traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,099 ($40.80). 64,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,583. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,797 ($36.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,850 ($50.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of £3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 13.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,214.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,380.85.

In other Derwent London news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($40.68), for a total transaction of £20,888.40 ($27,499.21).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

