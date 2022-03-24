Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $19,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,171 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,255 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,918,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,650,000 after acquiring an additional 702,079 shares during the period. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,294,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,682,000 after acquiring an additional 676,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.93. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

