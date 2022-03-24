David Rudnitsky Sells 11,638 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXTGet Rating) insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $76,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $7.12 on Thursday. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $15.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $923.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext (NYSE:YEXTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 137.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Yext by 175.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Yext in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

