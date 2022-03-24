David Francis Carroll Sells 11,561 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $196,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Francis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 3rd, David Francis Carroll sold 15,819 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $259,273.41.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $16.12 on Thursday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.46.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in IVERIC bio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in IVERIC bio by 7.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in IVERIC bio by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 329,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in IVERIC bio by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

