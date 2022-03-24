Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO Sells $260,100.00 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CFO John Abbot sold 10,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Thursday, March 3rd, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $94,680.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $99,080.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $236,610.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $236,160.00.

Shares of MSP stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Datto Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47.

MSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Datto by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 80,884 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Datto by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its position in Datto by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 123,133 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Datto by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 33,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter valued at about $952,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.