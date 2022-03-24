Datamine 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $857.00 (DAM)

Datamine (DAM) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, Datamine has traded up 153.9% against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for about $0.0704 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $222,429.02 and approximately $857.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,161,089 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars.

