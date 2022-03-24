DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 391.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share.

DRIO stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $118.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRIO. Aegis reduced their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRIO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 70,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 58,354 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 4th quarter worth $494,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 1,588.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 26,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

