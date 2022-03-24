Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Get Danone alerts:

DANOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($56.04) to €56.00 ($61.54) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $15.38.

Danone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danone (DANOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.