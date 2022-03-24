Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NYSE DAC opened at $104.04 on Thursday. Danaos has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.70.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $215.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.48 million. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 20.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 30.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Danaos by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Danaos by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

