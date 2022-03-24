D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Up to $1.96

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $2.10. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 27,593 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42.
About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)
D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.
