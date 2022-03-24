D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Up to $1.96

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $2.10. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 27,593 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.

Get D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter worth about $97,000. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.