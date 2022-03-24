CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 138.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 15,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in CVS Health by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,182,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

