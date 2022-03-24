Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $8.92 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,763 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $986,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $144,450,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $10.23 on Thursday, reaching $513.46. 2,789,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,529. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $360.55 and a one year high of $515.78. The company has a market capitalization of $483.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $479.56 and a 200 day moving average of $458.22.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

