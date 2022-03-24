Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.89. 190,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.24 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.28.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

LSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.80.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

