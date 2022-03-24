CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Sells $2,661,978.44 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CRWD traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.48. 4,613,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,398,142. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.33 and a 200-day moving average of $220.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of -213.09 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 55.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.