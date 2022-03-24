CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Sells $2,661,978.44 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CRWD traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.48. 4,613,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,398,142. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.33 and a 200-day moving average of $220.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of -213.09 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 55.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.