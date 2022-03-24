CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Trading 2.5% Higher

CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2 – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €12.32 ($13.54) and last traded at €12.28 ($13.49). 74,164 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €11.98 ($13.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 12.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of €12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.97.

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol, and other biofuels and related products produced from grain or other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company also produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; animal feed from the stillage; and ProtiWanze, a liquid animal feed for cattle and pigs.

