Critical Comparison: MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) vs. SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ)

SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ – Get Rating) and MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SITO Mobile and MoneyGram International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MoneyGram International $1.28 billion 0.75 -$37.90 million ($0.44) -24.09

SITO Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MoneyGram International.

Volatility and Risk

SITO Mobile has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SITO Mobile and MoneyGram International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITO Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyGram International 1 3 0 0 1.75

MoneyGram International has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.53%. Given MoneyGram International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyGram International is more favorable than SITO Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares SITO Mobile and MoneyGram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A MoneyGram International -2.95% -12.14% 0.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.4% of MoneyGram International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of SITO Mobile shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of MoneyGram International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MoneyGram International beats SITO Mobile on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SITO Mobile Company Profile (Get Rating)

SITO Mobile Ltd. engages in the provision of advertising solutions to businesses, advertisers, and brands. It offers Location Based Advertising, which displays advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers, and Mobile Messaging, a platform for building and controlling tailored programs including messaging and customer incentive programs. The company was founded by Anthony G. Macaluso on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services. The Financial Paper Products segment offers money orders to consumers through retail and financial institutions. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

