Critical Comparison: Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) versus Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Rating) and Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and Matterport, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A Matterport 0 0 6 0 3.00

Matterport has a consensus target price of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 97.40%. Given Matterport’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Matterport is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and Matterport’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data443 Risk Mitigation $2.47 million 0.35 -$13.91 million N/A N/A Matterport $111.17 million 17.87 -$338.06 million N/A N/A

Data443 Risk Mitigation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Matterport.

Profitability

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and Matterport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data443 Risk Mitigation -110.75% N/A -143.58% Matterport N/A -1,156.13% -53.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Matterport shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Matterport beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation (Get Rating)

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the data security and privacy management business in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across myriad platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Data Identification Manager that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Data443 Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP, a purveyor of user experience enhancement products for webmasters; Data443 Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, PII, PI, PCI, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations comply with European, California, and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations. It serves clients in industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Matterport (Get Rating)

Matterport Inc. is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc., formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

