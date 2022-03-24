Critical Analysis: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) and Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) and Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perrigo has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and Perrigo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A -16.46% -15.75% Perrigo -1.12% 5.19% 2.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and Perrigo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$2.45 million ($0.18) -34.83 Perrigo $4.14 billion 1.23 -$68.90 million ($0.35) -108.31

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perrigo. Perrigo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.4% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Perrigo shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Perrigo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and Perrigo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Perrigo 0 1 2 0 2.67

Perrigo has a consensus target price of $55.33, indicating a potential upside of 45.96%. Given Perrigo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perrigo is more favorable than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Perrigo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perrigo Co. Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

