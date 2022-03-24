Critical Analysis: Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) vs. Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 38.85% 47.42% 27.43%

Indonesia Energy has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 107.71 -$6.95 million N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.08 billion 5.13 $417.28 million $2.34 10.43

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Indonesia Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 5 5 0 2.50

Indonesia Energy presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 71.32%. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $22.39, indicating a potential downside of 8.28%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Indonesia Energy.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Indonesia Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

