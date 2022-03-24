Critical Analysis: CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) & BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) and BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CI Financial and BrightSphere Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 1 7 0 2.88 BrightSphere Investment Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

CI Financial currently has a consensus target price of $29.71, suggesting a potential upside of 86.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus target price of $29.60, suggesting a potential upside of 20.18%. Given CI Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CI Financial is more favorable than BrightSphere Investment Group.

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. BrightSphere Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. CI Financial pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BrightSphere Investment Group pays out 0.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and BrightSphere Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial 15.02% 39.67% 8.37% BrightSphere Investment Group 151.92% 21.01% 8.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CI Financial and BrightSphere Investment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $2.16 billion 1.47 $326.58 million $1.60 9.98 BrightSphere Investment Group $545.30 million 1.98 $828.40 million $10.04 2.45

BrightSphere Investment Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CI Financial. BrightSphere Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.0% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CI Financial has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightSphere Investment Group has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group beats CI Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CI Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha. The Quant & Solutions segment leverages data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products. The Alternatives segment consists of liquid and differentiated liquid investment strategies that include private equity, real estate and real assets, including forestry, as well as a growing suite of liquid alternative capabilities in areas such as long/short, market neutral and absolute return. The Liquid Alpha segment consists of specialized investment strategies with a focus on alpha-generation across market cycles in United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

